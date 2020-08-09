Advertisement

Vermaas takes advantage of legion baseball, commits to NDSU

By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 9, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of the class of 2020 missed their final spring sports seasons in Nebraska completely.

Fortunately for baseball seniors, they still got to play summer legion baseball.

Millard North’s Nathan Vermaas took full advantage.

After practicing every day during the spring when a normal high school kid may have relaxed, his hard work led to being second in the state with six home runs and third with 34 RBI’s.

“I felt like for sure it was my best season I’ve had in high school. I even told my dad that and he agreed,” Vermaas said.

“My freshman, sophomore year I had no home runs and then last year I just had one. This year I put up six. So, definitely the power was there.”

Colleges took notice. After originally being committed to play JUCO ball at Cloud County Community College, Vermaas got an offer from North Dakota State University.

He’s someone who is a baseball lifer, so getting to play at a Division I school means a lot to him.

“My whole life, ever since I started playing the game, that’s been my dream since day one. Just to see the hard work pay off, especially this offseason with the corona going on, just hitting day in and day out and lifting day in and day out, to see it pay off means everything to me.”

