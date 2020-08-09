Sunday Aug. 9 COVID-19 update: 57 new cases in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

57 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 57 new cases and no additional deaths on Sunday.

The total number of cases reported since the outbreak began is now 11,275. The death toll remains at 137.

DCHD also reports 7,601 recoveries.

