Advertisement

Sunday Aug. 9 COVID-19 update: 57 new cases in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

57 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 57 new cases and no additional deaths on Sunday.

The total number of cases reported since the outbreak began is now 11,275. The death toll remains at 137.

DCHD also reports 7,601 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Aug. 7 COVID-19 update
Aug. 6 COVID-19 update
Aug. 5 COVID-19 update
Aug. 4 COVID-19 update
Aug. 3 COVID-19 update
Aug. 2 COVID-19 update
Aug. 1 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ohio governor’s conflicting COVID-19 tests raise backlash

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By DAN SEWELL and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
The Ohio governor’s positive, then negative, tests for COVID-19 have provided fuel for skeptics of government pandemic mandates and critics of his often-aggressive policies.

Coronavirus

US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and LISA MARIE PANE
The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reached 5 million Sunday, by far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus

DeWine: This was a wake-up call

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks about the “wake-up call” around his false positive COVID-19 test.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The fourth COVID-19 test result for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine came back negative Saturday after he received conflicting positive and negative results two days before, ahead of a scheduled meeting with President Trump.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saturday Aug. 8 COVID-19 update: 83 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha Public Schools moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year, starting Aug. 18 — a week later than previously scheduled.

News

Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 more seriously

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday about the district’s decision to move to 100% remote learning.

Coronavirus

Friday Aug. 7 COVID-19 update: 166 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County,

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National Politics

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

Coronavirus

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The rally could become one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began.