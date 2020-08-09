Sam Scott still working despite no fall sports for OPS

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha North senior Sam Scott is facing disappointment for more than one reason regarding Omaha Public Schools’ decision to go to remote-only learning and suspend sports for the first quarter.

He will most likely miss his final high school season of football and his potential college recruitment is taking a big hit because of it.

“Extremely disappointed. I was really looking forward to this season. Everything I’ve prepared for for months and months, my teammates prepared for for months and months, it’s really hard to kind of understand what’s been going on,” Scott said.

He’s hoping they can find some sort of solution to the problem and get on a football field this fall.

Right now, NSAA transfer rules aren’t going to change, which means a transfer isn’t an option for the two-way player.

“[I’m] Just trying to look on the positive side and see what we can do. I’m sure there’s kids all across the country in the same position I am,” Scott said. “Just being able to find ways to get around that and find ways to still create an opportunity for myself and for others would be great.”

With all of that being said, he’s still putting in work on and off the field to try and better himself.

He’s done it all summer and won’t be stopping now just because he might not be playing 11 on 11 organized football for a while.

“I definitely think I’ve improved greatly. I’ve worked the hardest I’ve ever worked for a football season in my high school years. Yeah, I feel like I would’ve performed really well. Switching to inside linebacker and playing that and just having fun on the field would’ve been great.”

Scott currently holds offers from North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and Northern Illinois.

His hope was to get offers from some bigger schools with a strong senior season.

