Advertisement

Sam Scott still working despite no fall sports for OPS

By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha North senior Sam Scott is facing disappointment for more than one reason regarding Omaha Public Schools’ decision to go to remote-only learning and suspend sports for the first quarter.

He will most likely miss his final high school season of football and his potential college recruitment is taking a big hit because of it.

“Extremely disappointed. I was really looking forward to this season. Everything I’ve prepared for for months and months, my teammates prepared for for months and months, it’s really hard to kind of understand what’s been going on,” Scott said.

He’s hoping they can find some sort of solution to the problem and get on a football field this fall.

Right now, NSAA transfer rules aren’t going to change, which means a transfer isn’t an option for the two-way player.

“[I’m] Just trying to look on the positive side and see what we can do. I’m sure there’s kids all across the country in the same position I am,” Scott said. “Just being able to find ways to get around that and find ways to still create an opportunity for myself and for others would be great.”

With all of that being said, he’s still putting in work on and off the field to try and better himself.

He’s done it all summer and won’t be stopping now just because he might not be playing 11 on 11 organized football for a while.

“I definitely think I’ve improved greatly. I’ve worked the hardest I’ve ever worked for a football season in my high school years. Yeah, I feel like I would’ve performed really well. Switching to inside linebacker and playing that and just having fun on the field would’ve been great.”

Scott currently holds offers from North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and Northern Illinois.

His hope was to get offers from some bigger schools with a strong senior season.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

OPS sports petition attracts more than 1,000 signatures

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
It was late Thursday night on the gulf shore in Alabama. Michael Matejka was talking and texting with his friends miles away.

News

Omaha Public Schools moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year, starting Aug. 18 — a week later than previously scheduled.

News

Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 more seriously

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday about the district’s decision to move to 100% remote learning.

Latest News

News

Omaha Public Schools superintendent to ‘make athletes mad’ with announcement Friday

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Today we find out if Omaha Public Schools will have fall sports. In a late-night virtual meeting, OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan stated her decision could make the “athletes mad.”

Sports

More questions than answers as Huskers start fall camp Friday

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
It’s the start of fall camp. There’d normally be pictures, videos, quotes, and more coming out of Lincoln as the excitement for Nebraska football builds.As we all know by now, there’s nothing normal in 2020.

Sports

To shoot like Taylor McCabe you need to do it almost everyday

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
It takes more than talent to earn a scholarship in the Big Ten. Taylor McCabe, who will be a junior guard this season at Fremont High School, just committed to Iowa. As a sophomore Taylor has already scored 1,000 career points and she set the Class A state record for the most 3-pointers in a season. She hit 107 this past season, and that mark is also three shy of the all-time state record of 110 set by Brooke Kissinger in 2011.

Sports

A run of ranked opponents highlight the Huskers schedule

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
What do you make of the new schedule? First, is week one really going to be week one? Will Rutgers be ready to go despite a COVID-19 outbreak inside the team, we’re talking close to 30 cases.

News

Former Husker battles COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Keven Lightner is in the intensive care unit while battling COVID-19.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.