Man seriously injured after Saturday night stabbing near 29th St. and Laurel Ave

OPD says there was a disturbance between two men inside of a home, and one of them was stabbed.(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Omaha police rushed to 29th and laurel after a man was found in the street with stab wounds.

Police were called to the scene just before seven o'clock Saturday night.

OPD says there was a disturbance between two men inside of a home, and one of them was stabbed.

He suffered serious injuries.

Police did take one person into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

