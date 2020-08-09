Man seriously injured after Saturday night stabbing near 29th St. and Laurel Ave
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Omaha police rushed to 29th and laurel after a man was found in the street with stab wounds.
Police were called to the scene just before seven o'clock Saturday night.
OPD says there was a disturbance between two men inside of a home, and one of them was stabbed.
He suffered serious injuries.
Police did take one person into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
