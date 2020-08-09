Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Sunday morning storms followed by afternoon heat!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday evening storms that fired up in western and central Nebraska pushed northeast overnight, staying primarily north of the WOWT viewing area. However, more storms fired up in south-central Nebraska and north-central Kansas early Sunday morning. These continued to grow and march east-northeast, bringing some much-needed rain to the Omaha Metro by 6 AM Sunday.

Rain chances should clear up by mid-morning, with clouds decreasing quickly behind. This additional sunshine will heat us into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Morning storms did drop dew points, so heat indices may not be quite as high as previously thought. At least we can hope!

Hour by hour forecast (WOWT)

Clouds increase again overnight, with a few scattered showers and storms possible as a cool front moves through. More showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours Monday, especially south. We’ll see cooler highs with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s.

More storm chances will take us off and on through the week, with no day looking like a washout at this time. However, with more clouds and rain around, temperatures should stay in the mid to upper-80s for highs.

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.