Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Isolated storm chance tonight; Highs in the 80s this week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday evening storms that fired up in western and central Nebraska pushed northeast overnight, staying primarily north of the WOWT viewing area. However, more storms fired up in south-central Nebraska and north-central Kansas early Sunday morning. These continued to grow and push east-northeast, bringing some much-needed rain to the Omaha Metro from 6 AM to 9 AM Sunday.

Rain totals from Sunday morning (WOWT)

Fremont saw the worst of the storms, with severe wind gusts of 70 mph reported, along with some downed trees and power outages.

Rain cleared up by mid-morning, with clouds decreasing quickly behind. This additional sunshine heated us into the lower-90s, with heat indices reaching 100° in some spots.

Clouds increase again overnight, with a few scattered showers and storms possible as a cool front moves through. The best chance looks to be northwest and north of Omaha. Overnight lows will just drop into the lower-70s once again.

More showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours Monday, primarily south of I-80. We’ll see cooler highs with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s.

3-Day Forecast (WOWT)

More storm chances will take us off and on through the week, with no day looking like a washout at this time. Tuesday is trending mostly dry, with morning rain chances both Wednesday and Thursday. With more clouds and rain around, temperatures should stay in the mid to upper-80s for highs.

