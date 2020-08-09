Fremont Soccer Club brainstorms future changes

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday night, the Fremont Soccer Club is planning a brainstorming session as they wish to make sure the Christensen Soccer Fields they use remain a place for the community.

Club members planned to meet because of worries their ability to use the fields could change as Midlands University sent a proposal to the city to help with improvements.

One of the major benefits would be to fence off one of the fields to be used for scheduled games, while the club said they have a contract with the city which gives them scheduling rights until 2022.

The deal would change how the club is able to rotate fields and practice, members said, and they wish to work out a deal so everyone can use the fields and enjoy the space.

“So this thing is important to me and I will continue, so kids have a place to play. This is what I call a safe space for kids,” said club Executive Director Troy Brown.

