2 Muscatine, Iowa men arrested after trying to crash into police building

Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, left, 24, and Marc Anthony Castillo, right, 21, both of Muscatine.(Courtesy: Muscatine County Jail)
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) - Two Iowa men are facing several charges after authorities say they tried to crash a vehicle into the Muscatine police headquarters.

Muscatine Police said the two Muscatine men were arrested early Sunday after their vehicle became stuck on a brick planter outside the Muscatine Public Safety Building.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. No one was injured. Police said 24-year-old Gilberto Daniel Castillo III and 21-year-old Marc Anthony Castillo were both arrested on suspicion of terrorism second-degree criminal mischief.

The 24-year-old was also charged with drunken driving, and the 21-year-old was charged with public intoxication.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

