TikTok video shows City of Omaha worker spat on, assaulted in parking lot

(WCAX)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A City of Omaha employee was spat upon by a woman in the parking lot of Mega Saver Monday afternoon after the man saw her in an argument with a group of people and stopped to see what was happening, according to police.

Video of the incident was captured by a witness and posted online via TikTok. 6 News has watched the video but has not received permission to air it.

According to the Omaha Police report, the man took a break at Mega Saver near 85th and Blondo Streets at about 2:30 p.m. and saw a disturbance between “a group of males and a female and he went to see what was going on,” the report states.

The man told police the group of males left in a car and the woman punched the car as they left. She then became upset with the man and spit in his face two times and pushed him several times.

The man described the woman as Native American, with long black hair down the middle of her back. During the altercation, he said “she told him she was 5′3” and 125 pounds.”

The woman left the scene in a red Monte Carlo with Nebraska license plates VYT987 and almost struck the man as she left.

The man said when he left, he saw the Monte Carlo was parked at a nearby apartment complex.

