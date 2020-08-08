Advertisement

Stray 1,500-pound spool destroys Omaha man’s pickup truck

By Mike McKnight
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strange crash in southwest Omaha caused extensive damage to a man’s truck and a lot of head-scratching.

While leaving work Monday near 110th and Q Streets, Jeff Smith was shocked to find his pickup was smashed -- the culprit sitting right there.

“Hit-and-run spool, really,” Smith said.

The wire spool does not belong to OPPD but the utility company moved the 1,500-pound spool out of the way so Smith and Omaha police could look for identifying marks.

“There’s nothing left on it for identification,” Smith said.

The business area is relatively isolated. Inside work, Smith didn’t hear the crash of the spool into his 2012 Tacoma.

“It was immaculate, nothing wrong with it,” Smith remarked.

He suspects between noon and five p.m. that day, the spool rolled down the hill. It had been seen previously in the parking lot above.

“The slant of the hill and everything else, we’re just lucky it hit the truck and didn’t hit somebody,” he said.

Did pranksters roll the spool to the edge and over, or could it have fallen off a truck driving away?

Two days after the spool attack, the mystery got another chapter -- the spool disappeared.

“You’d need machinery and a couple of guys to move the thing, so where it came from and where it’s gone now really is a mystery,” said Rod Jensen, the landlord of the property.

A security camera recorded at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man in a dark pickup attached a strap to the spool before pulling it away.

Smith wonders if it was an innocent bystander picking up something they thought they could work with or was it someone trying to get the spool out of the area before any evidence could be found.

It’s not just about the cost to repair the damage, Smith said.

“Somebody needs to own up to it and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

OPPD and two private electrical contractor companies in the area said the spool was not theirs. The damage to Smith’s truck was estimated at $7,000.

Smith has insurance but must pay a deductible.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health Department closes Madsen’s using police presence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A police presence forced the closure of Madsen’s Billiards and Bowling on Saturday.

News

Protesters demonstrate in Old Market Friday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
A group of protesters organized by ProBLAC gathered in the Old Market Friday night chanting “defund the police” while interactions between the group and officers remained peaceful.

Coronavirus

Saturday Aug. 8 COVID-19 update: 83 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Nelson Mandela Elementary will hold class via remote learning for first term

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Nelson Mandela Elementary will follow the decision by Omaha Public Schools to hold their first term of the academic year completely online, the school’s principal said Saturday.

Latest News

News

Fact or Fiction: UNO cognitive psychologist explains confirmation bias

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Misinformation has become a glaring problem for many. Over the past few weeks, attention has been drawn to some of the false beliefs people have shared on social media, including 6 News’ Facebook page, about the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Protesters demonstrate in Old Market Friday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell and Alex McLoon
A group of protesters organized by ProBLAC gathered in the Old Market Friday night chanting “defund the police” while interactions between the group and officers remained peaceful.

News

COVID-19 cases for Nebraska, Iowa Aug. 7, 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
Nebraska reported 28,104 total cases Friday, which is an increase of 283 from Thursday.

News

Omaha Public Schools moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

Updated: 19 hours ago
Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year, starting Aug. 18.

News

Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 more seriously

Updated: 19 hours ago
Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday.

News

Strange crash leaves Omaha man's truck heavily damaged

Updated: 19 hours ago
A strange crash in southwest Omaha caused extensive damage to a man’s truck and a lot of head-scratching.