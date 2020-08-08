Saturday Aug. 8 COVID-19 update: 83 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

83 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Departement has reported 83 new cases along with an additional death.

A man over 65 years old passed away. This brings the number of deaths to 137.

The total number of cases reported since the outbreak began is now 11,218.

DCHD also reports 7,462 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.