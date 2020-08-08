Advertisement

Saturday Aug. 8 COVID-19 update: 83 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

83 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Departement has reported 83 new cases along with an additional death.

A man over 65 years old passed away. This brings the number of deaths to 137.

The total number of cases reported since the outbreak began is now 11,218.

DCHD also reports 7,462 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Aug. 7 COVID-19 update
Aug. 6 COVID-19 update
Aug. 5 COVID-19 update
Aug. 4 COVID-19 update
Aug. 3 COVID-19 update
Aug. 2 COVID-19 update
Aug. 1 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha Public Schools moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year, starting Aug. 18 — a week later than previously scheduled.

News

Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 more seriously

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday about the district’s decision to move to 100% remote learning.

Coronavirus

Friday Aug. 7 COVID-19 update: 166 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County,

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National Politics

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rally could become one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus

No masks, no travel restrictions at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
South Dakota motorcycle rally to go on without mask mandates.

Coronavirus

US hiring slows in July as signs of lasting damage emerge

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

News

Omaha Public Schools superintendent to ‘make athletes mad’ with announcement Friday

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Today we find out if Omaha Public Schools will have fall sports. In a late-night virtual meeting, OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan stated her decision could make the “athletes mad.”

Coronavirus

US reports show racial disparities in kids with COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has exposed racial fractures in the U.S. health care system, as Black, Hispanic and Native Americans have been hospitalized and killed by COVID-19 at far higher rates than other groups.

National

Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals’ game Friday against the Chicago Cubs was postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.