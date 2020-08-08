Advertisement

Protesters demonstrate in Old Market Friday night

A group of protesters organized by ProBLAC gathered in the Old Market Friday night chanting “defund the police” while interactions between the group and officers remained peaceful.
A group of protesters organized by ProBLAC gathered in the Old Market Friday night chanting "defund the police" while interactions between the group and officers remained peaceful.(WOWT)
By Michael Bell and Alex McLoon
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of protesters organized by ProBLAC gathered in the Old Market Friday night chanting “defund the police” while interactions between the group and officers remained peaceful.

Holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and other slogans, video from the scene shows one of the organizers, Bear Alexander, speaking with officers over the noise being made with a bullhorn.

Officers returned to the scene of a separate incident within a block of the protest.

ProBLAC is the same group of organizers connected to a protest in late July which ended in mass arrests in Midtown which resulted in issues at Douglas County Corrections after the facility’s computer systems went down and numerous protesters were held because bail money couldn’t be processed normally.

Authorities later stated the protesters held at the jail were kept away from inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

