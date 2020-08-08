Protesters demonstrate in Old Market Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of protesters organized by ProBLAC gathered in the Old Market Friday night chanting “defund the police” while interactions between the group and officers remained peaceful.

Holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and other slogans, video from the scene shows one of the organizers, Bear Alexander, speaking with officers over the noise being made with a bullhorn.

Officers returned to the scene of a separate incident within a block of the protest.

ProBLAC is the same group of organizers connected to a protest in late July which ended in mass arrests in Midtown which resulted in issues at Douglas County Corrections after the facility’s computer systems went down and numerous protesters were held because bail money couldn’t be processed normally.

Authorities later stated the protesters held at the jail were kept away from inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Protesters are demonstrating in the Old Market. Some restaurants are still serving patrons. No sign of any police in the area. pic.twitter.com/TVEyJLRg1h — Alex McLoon WOWT (@AlexMcLoon) August 8, 2020

