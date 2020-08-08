OPS sports petition attracts more than 1,000 signatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was late Thursday night on the gulf shore in Alabama. Michael Matejka was talking and texting with his friends miles away.

They were very upset, there were even tears. Word was leaking that OPS was planning to cancel fall sports the next day. Michael, a junior baseball player at Burke High School, felt like he had to something and that turned into a petition on change.org asking for fall sports to reinstated.

He posted it around midnight and less than 24 hours later the petition attracted more than a thousand signatures.

Michael is basically looking at this as an attempt to go down swinging, he’s not expecting the district to reverse its decision. He does however believe fall sports can be played without a major outbreak. He points toward summer sports like legion baseball and club softball. Both happened while students were not in school and did not experience a severe problem. Therefore with OPS announcing classes will happen 100% remotely through the first quarter, the situation will be the same this fall.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.