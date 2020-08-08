Advertisement

Nelson Mandela Elementary will hold class via remote learning for first term

Back to School for Nelson Mandela students
Back to School for Nelson Mandela students(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nelson Mandela Elementary will follow the decision by Omaha Public Schools to hold their first term of the academic year completely online, the school’s principal said Saturday.

Principal Genevive Core issued the following statement to 6 News:

“I wanted to update you on the status of Nelson Mandela Elementary. We will follow the recent announcement of OPS going full remote for the first quarter. We call our quarters terms. Due to the rising COVID cases in Douglas County, especially the zip codes that most of our families live in, and Nebraska being in the red zone.”

“It will be safer for our scholars to learn remotely until mid-Oct. We will re-evaluate and decide on the next term as we get closer to that time. I just wanted to make sure you were aware of the change.”

The school has a class of approximately 250 students.

