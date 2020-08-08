Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Sunday morning storms followed by afternoon heat and humidity!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday evening storms that fired up in western and central Nebraska pushed northeast overnight, staying primarily north of the WOWT viewing area. However, more storms fired up in south-central Nebraska and north-central Kansas early Sunday morning. These continued to grow and march east-northeast, bringing some much-needed rain to the Omaha Metro by 6 AM Sunday.

Rain chances should clear up by mid-morning, with clouds decreasing quickly behind. This additional sunshine will heat us into the low to mid-90s this afternoon, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits thanks to the high humidity. In fact, a Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon through 8 PM for the Metro southward.

Heat index 104° to 107° possible (WOWT)

Clouds increase again overnight, with a few scattered showers and storms possible as a cool front moves through. More showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours Monday, especially south. We’ll see cooler highs with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s.

More storm chances will take us off and on through the week, with no day looking like a washout at this time. However, with more clouds and rain around, temperatures should stay in the mid to upper-80s for highs.

