Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Overnight storm chance; Even hotter Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds were much more stubborn than expected Saturday. This kept temperatures in the upper-80s for most, rather than the lower-90s. Despite the cloud cover, the humidity remained high, driving heat indices close to the 100° mark in spots.

Storms will fire up in western and central Nebraska Saturday evening, before pushing east-northeast through the overnight hours. A few of these storms may clip our counties north of I-80, with heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Depending on storm outflows, we may see lingering isolated showers through Sunday morning.

Severe Weather Outlook Saturday Night (WOWT)

Clouds will decrease throughout the day Sunday, with highs warming into the 90s under afternoon sunshine. With the humidity staying high, heat indices in the triple digits are likely.

Another chance for storms arrives Sunday night, especially after midnight, with a cool front moving in. More showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours Monday, with highs just topping out in the mid-80s.

3-Day Forecast (WOWT)

More storm chances will take us off and on through the week, with no day looking like a washout at this time. However, with more clouds and rain around, temperatures should stay in the mid to upper-80s for highs.

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.