Advertisement

Health Department closes Madsen’s using police presence

Madsen's Bowling and Billiards was closed by DHHS on Saturday.
Madsen's Bowling and Billiards was closed by DHHS on Saturday.(Madison Pitsch)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A police presence forced the closure of Madsen’s Billiards and Bowling on Saturday. This is after the City of Lincoln filed a complaint in county court to shut down Madsen’s after ordering, for the second time, to shut down Thursday night.

On Friday, Madsen’s had officially been ticketed for violating the DHM. It’s been nearly a week since the city ordered Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards to comply with the mask mandate and follow other health guidelines, like social distancing and keeping groups small.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Interim Health Director Pat Lopez had this to say in a statement:

“Madsen’s remains closed. They will remain closed until they submit a plan for operations that meets the requirements of the Directed Health Measure which is then approved by the Health Department. The Lincoln Police Department will continue to enforce the closure order.”

The City said they’re waiting for a plan from Madsen’s that complies with the DHM. Owner Benjamin Madsen took to Facebook this morning letting Lincoln know he’s ready to fight this.

“They absolutely have to silence me because I am the person standing against their tyranny,” said Madsen.

The Lincoln Independent Business Association also met with Madsen’s on Friday. They said around 20 businesses have reached out with similar feelings.

“A lot of businesses are frustrated because they want to get back to normal,” said Bud Synhorst, president and CEO of LIBA. “I don’t see any business blatantly trying to hurt their customers. They want to get back to business, get their employees back to work, get back to what it was like in February.”

Many of Madsen’s customers are defending the owner.

“This is not a health issue to me, this is a Constitutional issue,” a patron said. “The Constitution gives us the right to live.”

“For us playing it isn’t a big deal,” another patron added. “When I came in yesterday to ask him, he said, ‘We’ll take it to the Supreme Court if we have to.’”

On Saturday, several of the customers came out to Madsen’s to protest the City’s actions and support the business.

But the City said not cooperating puts the City’s economic and pandemic recovery at risk.

The city of Lincoln filed a complaint in county court vs. Madsen's Bowling and Billiards.
The city of Lincoln filed a complaint in county court vs. Madsen's Bowling and Billiards.(City of Lincoln)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters demonstrate in Old Market Friday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
A group of protesters organized by ProBLAC gathered in the Old Market Friday night chanting “defund the police” while interactions between the group and officers remained peaceful.

News

Stray 1,500-pound spool destroys Omaha man’s pickup truck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A strange crash in southwest Omaha caused extensive damage to a man’s truck and a lot of head-scratching.

Coronavirus

Saturday Aug. 8 COVID-19 update: 83 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Nelson Mandela Elementary will hold class via remote learning for first term

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Nelson Mandela Elementary will follow the decision by Omaha Public Schools to hold their first term of the academic year completely online, the school’s principal said Saturday.

Latest News

News

Fact or Fiction: UNO cognitive psychologist explains confirmation bias

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Misinformation has become a glaring problem for many. Over the past few weeks, attention has been drawn to some of the false beliefs people have shared on social media, including 6 News’ Facebook page, about the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Protesters demonstrate in Old Market Friday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell and Alex McLoon
A group of protesters organized by ProBLAC gathered in the Old Market Friday night chanting “defund the police” while interactions between the group and officers remained peaceful.

News

COVID-19 cases for Nebraska, Iowa Aug. 7, 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
Nebraska reported 28,104 total cases Friday, which is an increase of 283 from Thursday.

News

Omaha Public Schools moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

Updated: 19 hours ago
Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year, starting Aug. 18.

News

Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 more seriously

Updated: 19 hours ago
Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday.

News

Strange crash leaves Omaha man's truck heavily damaged

Updated: 19 hours ago
A strange crash in southwest Omaha caused extensive damage to a man’s truck and a lot of head-scratching.