Advertisement

Fact or Fiction: UNO cognitive psychologist explains confirmation bias

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Misinformation has become a glaring problem for many. Over the past few weeks, attention has been drawn to some of the false beliefs people have shared on social media, including 6 News’ Facebook page, about the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, it took little time for false conspiracy theories to surface and spread on social media about the explosion in Beirut.

6 News spoke with an expert as to the reasons why not everyone is on the same page when it comes to facts and fiction.

Beth Lyon is a cognitive psychologist studying human thought at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

She points to two theories of why someone might refute facts.

First -- confirmation bias.

“Basically, when you are looking for evidence to support a belief you hold. You end up looking for evidence that supports your views rather than goes against your view,” she explained.

This traces back to the brain’s core instincts -- if something is scary, run away and you won’t be hurt.

Lyon said it’s a hard habit to break because our brains reward us with a chemical when we think we’re proving something is true.

“This bias is basically why people seek out information that’s already endorsing what they believe in,” she said. Which creates cliques.

“You want to fit in with a group so you endorse information that matches your community’s views.

The “us versus them” mentality has been highlighted in the debate over face masks and the movement for racial equality.

“The danger is, you might be basing your actions on something that isn’t grounded in fact,” Lyon said. “You can maybe take a step back and think, ‘okay, I’m having a very strong reaction to this in either a positive or negative way. That might be my basis and I shouldn’t be having this chemical rush that agrees with me.”

Check your beliefs and don’t take anything at face value -- where are you getting your information and who is the authority on it, she added.

“It can uncover some of the biases that might be inherent in the sources,” Lyon said. “It can be hard, but even knowing that biases exist can be a big step in counteracting them.”

A shift in bias does not happen overnight, Lyon said. She believes in the inherent good of people and that time, patience and kindness will make a difference.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters demonstrate in Old Market Friday night

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Michael Bell and Alex McLoon
A group of protesters organized by ProBLAC gathered in the Old Market Friday night chanting “defund the police” while interactions between the group and officers remained peaceful.

News

COVID-19 cases for Nebraska, Iowa Aug. 7, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Nebraska reported 28,104 total cases Friday, which is an increase of 283 from Thursday.

News

Omaha Public Schools moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

Updated: 16 hours ago
Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year, starting Aug. 18.

News

Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 more seriously

Updated: 16 hours ago
Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday.

Latest News

Knicely Done

Knicely Done: Lucy's Perpetual Purpose

Updated: 16 hours ago
Knicely Done mention for Lucy and her owner.

VOD Recordings

WOWT 6 News First at 4 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 16 hours ago
WH Task Force Member talks about concerns for the Omaha metro

News

Omaha Public Schools moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year, starting Aug. 18 — a week later than previously scheduled.

News

TikTok video shows City of Omaha worker spat on, assaulted in parking lot

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
A City of Omaha employee was spat upon by a woman in the parking lot of Mega Saver Monday afternoon after the man saw her in an argument with a group of people and stopped to see what was happening.

News

Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 more seriously

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday about the district’s decision to move to 100% remote learning.

Coronavirus

Friday Aug. 7 COVID-19 update: 166 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County,

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.