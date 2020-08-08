Clay’s Morning Forecast - Heat cranks up over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with heat index values near or slightly above 100 degrees.

forecast (forecast)

It’s been several days since we’ve had to talk about the heat index, but they are back in a major way once again. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s this afternoon, and with the humidity back, it will feel like its ranging between 100 - 105.

There’s a chance of some overnight storms, especially northwest of the Metro, and a few of those could be strong to severe. Wind and hail would be the threat from the stronger storms. These should be wrapping up early on Sunday.

Storm Outlook (Storm Outlook)

This complex of storms could impact temperatures on Sunday if it hangs around a little longer than models are seeing, but the current thinking is they move out early enough to allow temperatures to be even hotter. We’re watching for some mid 90s Sunday afternoon.

Even though we’re warming up again, we’re still in a messy setup. I’ve put small rain chances in for each day of the 10-day forecast, but I should reiterate, they are small. It looks like our rain chances mainly come in the overnight hours, and then wrap in the early mornings. The best rain chances appear to be on Monday through Thursday ranging between 20% - 30%.

