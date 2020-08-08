Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Heat cranks up over the weekend

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with heat index values near or slightly above 100 degrees.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

It’s been several days since we’ve had to talk about the heat index, but they are back in a major way once again. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s this afternoon, and with the humidity back, it will feel like its ranging between 100 - 105.

There’s a chance of some overnight storms, especially northwest of the Metro, and a few of those could be strong to severe. Wind and hail would be the threat from the stronger storms. These should be wrapping up early on Sunday.

Storm Outlook
Storm Outlook(Storm Outlook)

This complex of storms could impact temperatures on Sunday if it hangs around a little longer than models are seeing, but the current thinking is they move out early enough to allow temperatures to be even hotter. We’re watching for some mid 90s Sunday afternoon.

Even though we’re warming up again, we’re still in a messy setup. I’ve put small rain chances in for each day of the 10-day forecast, but I should reiterate, they are small. It looks like our rain chances mainly come in the overnight hours, and then wrap in the early mornings. The best rain chances appear to be on Monday through Thursday ranging between 20% - 30%.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Heat and humidity on the rise this weekend!

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mostly sunny skies return Saturday with highs in the lower-90s! Thanks to the high humidity sticking around, heat indices will likely climb into the triple digits (100° to 105°) during the afternoon and early evening. Stay hydrated if you’ll be outdoors!

Weather

Mallory's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Keeping the chance for isolated showers this evening, south of the Omaha Metro. Clouds will continue to decrease overnight, with muggy lows in the 70s. Highs in the 90s return this weekend with heat indices in the triple digits likely!

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Spotty shower possible again today, heat and humidity building in.

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re likely to have quite a few clouds around today and that will limit our highs to the mid 80s over most of the area.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT
A few showers are possible today with quite a few clouds likely otherwise

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity on the way

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
After morning rain, the warmth and humidity is back for the evening hours. Temperatures and humidity continues to climb into the weekend.

Weather

More heat and humidity on the way

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
After morning rain, the warmth and humidity is back for the evening hours. Temperatures and humidity continues to climb into the weekend.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A few morning storms are possible before a little more heat moves in

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:06 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Keep an eye on the radar this morning as a few spotty showers and storms are possible.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
A few spotty morning storms are possible before some heat and humidity return this afternoon.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful this evening, stray storm overnight

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A beautiful afternoon around the metro after some morning showers. A slight chance for storm overnight, then the heat and humidity takes over for the weekend.

Weather

Beautiful this evening, stray storm overnight

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
A beautiful afternoon around the metro after some morning showers. A slight chance for storm overnight, then the heat and humidity takes over for the weekend.