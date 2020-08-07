Advertisement

William Thompson’s 153 year old scalp

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Agust 6th, 1867, A group including Englishman William Thomas was on their way to fix telegraph wires along the Union Pacific Railway in what is now Lexington Nebraska.

“Unbeknownst to them on the other side, what the Cheyenne had done was pile railroad ties on the track,” Lynn Sullivan with the Omaha Public Library narrated.

It wasn’t uncommon for indigenous people to ambush railway workers. The railway was being built on their ancestral land.

During the fight Thompson was scalped, only surviving because he played dead.

“How he managed not to cry out and pretend that he was dead is a matter of speculation to this day,” Sullivan said.

A rescue train came to pick up the men. Thompson and his scalp, which he was transporting in a bucket of saltwater, headed east to Omaha. Three days later he brought it to 14th and Douglas St. to Dr. Moore.

Needless to say, the reattachment didn’t go well.

“You had no way to really preserve this. Ice might have been something but it’s still difficult to reattach a scalp in modern-day,” Sullivan said.

Thompson overcame the infection but suffered from headaches for several years after.

After deciding the wild west wasn’t for him, Thompson tanned his scalp and took it home to England.

“There were rumors that his countrymen were nearly as enamored with it as he was,” Sullivan laughed.

40 years later, Thompson sent his tanned scalp to Dr. Moore in Omaha as a keepsake. In turn, Moore donated it to the Omaha Public Library.

A piece of a man left to document the push west and the battles fought to protect sacred land.

