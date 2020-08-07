Advertisement

To shoot like Taylor McCabe you need to do it almost everyday

By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - It takes more than talent to earn a scholarship in the Big Ten. Taylor McCabe, who will be a junior guard this season at Fremont High School, just committed to Iowa.

As a sophomore Taylor has already scored 1,000 career points and she set the Class A state record for the most 3-pointers in a season. She hit 107 this past season, and that mark is also three shy of the all-time state record of 110 set by Brooke Kissinger in 2011.

Taylor helped Fremont win its first state tournament game this past season as well. No doubt the Tigers will be a contender again, Class A though has several strong teams that are capable of winning it all.

The junior also hit 42% from the arc this past season and she puts in a ton of work. Taylor shots almost everyday, even in August. We met up with her in the morning at Fremont High School where she was working her head coach Kelly Flynn.

The routine isn’t a casual one, Taylor specifically works on shots she’ll face when there’s a defense on the floor. It’s a commitment to the details and repetition that has led McCabe to a lot of success on the floor.

