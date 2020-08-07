Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Spotty shower possible again today, heat and humidity building in.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re likely to have quite a few clouds around today and that will limit our highs to the mid 80s over most of the area. There is a 20% chance of a spotty shower before 9am today and again after 3pm into the evening. If any showers develop, they’ll likely be few and far between. SSE winds will be a bit more noticeable today too with gusts to near 30 mph at times this afternoon.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Friday Wind (WOWT)

Another warm night is likely with lows in the 70s as we set the stage for a hot weekend. Highs in the lower 90s are expected Saturday morning with heat index values near 100 in the afternoon. Sunday highs in the mid 90s will feel like up to 105 in the afternoon. There is a chance of storms after midnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most will likely track north of I-80 but they’ll need to be watched for an isolated severe storm too. A few more storms are possible late Sunday evening as well. Many hot and humid hours are expected in between.

