OPS superintendent to “make athletes mad” with announcement Friday

Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today we find out if Omaha Public Schools will have fall sports.

In a late-night virtual meeting, the OPS Superintendent stated her decision could make the "athletes mad."

In a zoom meeting, Dr. Cheryl Logan spoke with the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance. She talked about the process of re-opening schools to students.

The superintendent also talked about contact tracing and how that impacted school athletics, where there have already been positive cases.

Dr. Logan said the district sacrificed the beginning of the school year so they could have sports.

She called it a bad move.

She said she'll be speaking about all of this today with the school board and says some athletes will be mad.

“I’ll be sharing with the board tomorrow very bad news, our athletes are going to be mad, but we can either have school or we can have sports -- can’t have both. There’s a lot of spread, we just had to quarantine 17 in one school off one very close contact on maybe Tuesday,” said Dr. Logan.

Late last month Omaha Public Schools canceled the rest of its summer activities including practices to further limit groups.

