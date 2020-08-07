Omaha Public Schools moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year, starting Aug. 18 — a week later than previously scheduled.

OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan confirmed the details that had been circulating Friday via an Omaha Education Association memo after the superintendent alluded to the changes on a Zoom meeting Thursday night.

“ALL students and staff will be full remote starting AUGUST 18th,” the memo states. That will extend at least through the first quarter, which ends Oct. 16.

OPS later confirmed a letter with that information was sent to staff and parents.

“We miss our students terribly,” Logan said during the news conference.

The district planned for many possibilities and has been transparent with staff and families, she said.

OPS is concerned about the learning and emotional well-being of students, and are working to provide support resources, she said.

“This was a difficult, difficult decision,” Logan said.

There was a lot of concern about the Family 3/2 plan, she said.

“We’ve seen a rapidly changing dynamic with parents,” she said. “...I feel it was very difficult for parents to navigate.”

The response from parents covered a range of apprehension, Logan said.

“Some parents aren’t afraid at all; some felt some trepidation; and some felt the need to keep their child home, for all kinds of reasons that made sense,” she said.

A donor arranged for food to be provided to families in need through December, she said.

Support from city officials

Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray and Chris Rodgers, a Douglas County Commissioner who is also president of the Douglas County Board of Health, were present at the meeting and supportive of Dr. Logan’s decision.

“I think that Dr. Logan made the absolute right decision,” Gray said, noting that it is going to be challenging for some families.

“We’ve got to stop playing with this virus,” he said.

Rodgers echoed his support of Logan’s decision.

“She noted out all the things that I hear at home as a parent,” he said. “I’ve got two kids, and they’re eager to come back for the social aspect. My oldest is eager for the athletic piece and wondering when they’re going to be able to get at it.”

He said he and his wife were also apprehensive, wondering whether sending their kids back to school right now was the right decision.

Rodgers urged the community to accept the reality that COVID-19 is going to be a factor of life for a while, even once there’s a vaccine.

New OPS plan details

Schools were previously planning to start on an intermittent schedule starting Tuesday, but the district will now be offering an in-service and allow teachers work time to prepare for the following week.

OPS is requiring staff to teach their remote lesson from their classrooms, according to the teachers union memo.

Staff with school-aged children will be allowed to bring their kids — including those who are also doing remote-learning classes — into the building while they’re teaching, the OEA memo states, but they will be required to remain in the room.

As of now, staff are still getting a three-week winter break starting Dec. 14, with second quarter ending Dec. 11.

“I know there are questions remaining, but I wanted to share with that OEA has diligently worked on your behalf in identifying the best option for the safety for our students and staff,” OEA president Robert Miller said in the memo.

Q&A with OPS superintendent, school board president

Watch the entire news conference

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

