Omaha Community Playhouse to revamp show lineup to promote safety

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Community Playhouse has revamped its season lineup and added new safety measures for 2020/21.

According to a release, the OCP is looking to take advantage of a concert-style drive-in performance in an outdoor space for as long as it’s possible.

The OCP has also removed shows with large cast sizes, is requiring masks and will enforce new arrival and dismissal procedures. Other changes include a touchless payment system, hands-free ticket pickup, and extra cleaning will be done in common areas.

This year’s lineup:

Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra Aug. 5 – 23 Storz Parking Lot at OCP

Don’t Stop Me Now! A Celebration of Rock Musicals Aug. 28 – Sept. 20 Storz Parking Lot at OCP

Grounded Sept. 25 – Oct. 18 Howard Drew Theatre

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience Oct. 2 – Nov. 1 Hawks Mainstage Theatre

I Am My Own Wife Oct. 30 – Nov. 15 Howard Drew Theatre

A Christmas Carol Nov. 13 – Dec. 23 Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Title To Be Announced Nov. 27 – Dec. 23 Howard Drew Theatre

The Last 5 Years Jan. 15 – Feb. 7 Hawks Mainstage Theatre

The Candy Project Presents: Guttenberg! The Musical! Feb. 12 –March 14 Howard Drew Theatre

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express Feb. 26 – March 21 Hawks Mainstage Theatre

In The Heights April 16 – May 9 Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Clybourne Park May 7 – 30 Howard Drew Theatre

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka May 28 – June 27 Hawks Mainstage Theatre

