Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 seriously

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday about the district’s decision to move to 100% remote learning.

Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray and Chris Rodgers, a Douglas County Commissioner who is also president of the Douglas County Board of Health, were both supportive of Dr. Logan’s decision.

“Look, you all. We’ve got to stop playing with this virus,” Gray said. This virus is serious. this virus is taking lives like you wouldn’t believe.

Gray took aim at critics, saying some point out that 90% survive COVID-19.

“But what condition are they?” he asked, noting that some survivors have had to learn to “walk again and talk again.”

“It is ridiculous for us to continue to think that we can play with this virus,” he said. “It’s serious. Dr. Logan did the right thing.”

The councilman said he will be voting in favor of a face mask mandate at Tuesday’s emergency meeting of the City Council.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement Friday that she would support the decision made by the council:

“I have consistently expressed my strong opinion that wearing a mask will help reduce the risk of COVID 19 exposure and infection. If the City Council approves the new city ordinance to temporarily require masks, I will support it.”

“We aren’t going to break this. We have got to yield to this,” Rodgers said. “...The virus is the driver. ...and for the next 18 months, it’s going to be driving.”

Rodgers said even with a vaccine, the timeline won’t be quick. When it breaks us, then we have to shut down, which no one wants, he said.

The environment of both work and learning are going to have to change, he said.

“We thought were in Phase Two, but we’re probably in the second or third quarter of Phase One,” Rodgers said.

