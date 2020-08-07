Advertisement

Nebraska prisons halts inmate visitation, volunteer programs due to pandemic

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - All inmate visitation and volunteer programs have been halted across the 10 facilities overseen by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for at least the next two weeks, NDCS announced Friday.

Director Scott Frakes said the agency will assess the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and determine when it will be safe to resume visitation and volunteer programs.

“We were proactive in shutting visitation down when the coronavirus emerged several months ago. Now that an uptick in positive cases is occurring, it is prudent to stop the program until we know which direction the trend is going, particularly here in Nebraska,” Frakes said in a statement issued Friday.

To date, 10 inmates of the NDCS system have tested positive for COVID-19, and have all recovered. Of the 48 staff members to test positive, 33 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha sees rise in shootings, police say

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Omaha Police responded to more shootings in July than any other month so far this year.

News

Q&A with OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan answers questions following the OPS remote learning announcement Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

News

Superintendent announces OPS moving to 100% remote learning

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan confirmed Friday afternoon, Aug. 7, 2020, that OPS will push back the start of their school year to Aug. 18 and move to 100% remote learning through at least the first quarter.

News

FULL VIDEO: Omaha Public Schools announcement

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Omaha Public Schools is making a back-to-school announcement at 3 p.m. Friday.

News

Omaha commercial property owners seek disaster relief for COVID-19

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
Some business owners in Douglas County believe their financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic should qualify them for a property tax break recently afforded to property damaged by natural disasters such as floods, tornadoes, or fire.

Latest News

News

White House COVID-19 Task Force concerned for Omaha

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Omaha is among 10 cities across the country seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

News

Police: Shooting incidents on the rise

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Omaha Police Department responded to more shootings in July than any other month this year.

News

OPS shares details on 100% remote learning back-to-school plan

Updated: 59 minutes ago
OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan and school board president Marque Snow talked about the changes at a news conference Friday afternoon.

News

Omaha commercial property owners seek COVID-19 relief

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Some business owners in Douglas County believe their financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic should qualify them for a property tax break recently afforded to property damaged by natural disasters such as floods, tornadoes, or fire.

News

Omaha Community Playhouse to revamp show lineup to promote safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Omaha Community Playhouse has revamped its season lineup and added new safety measures for 2020/21.