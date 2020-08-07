Music fans drive-in for socially distanced concert

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With music halls and concert venues closed across the country, groups are finding creative ways to let musicians continue to play to live audiences that can enjoy the show and stay safe.

In Omaha Thursday night, dozens of families packed into the Omaha Community Playhouse parking lot for Billy McGuinan’s Pop Rock Orchestra drive-in concert.

Typically, his series in Omaha is played inside on the Playhouse stage, but this year the stage was moved outdoors.

“The vibe of the parking lot is so fun,” said Kate Whitecotton with Rave On Productions. “It’s more relaxed than sitting inside, you see the audience let loose and have a little more fun too.”

For social distancing purposes, one parking spot was left open between each car. It was a safety feature appreciated by the music fans.

“I think that Playhouse has done a great job in terms of distancing everybody and keeping things organized and so it makes it very safe and very comfortable,” said Omaha resident Rick MacInnes.

Bill Astley drove his 1958 Fairlane up from Plattsmouth for the concert.

“It’s great. You got your spot, and then the spot to the left of the cars is yours. And you can see other people but people don’t try to group up, it’s been pretty nice,” he said.

While some people enjoyed the concert from the comfort of their cars, others brought lawn chairs and blankets. Many said it was a safe and fun way to listen to music and support a local organization hit hard by the pandemic.

“I hope they can continue to do this,” said Astley. “I think it’s really good. It allows them to do something that’s kind of in the arts.”

