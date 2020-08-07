More questions than answers as Huskers start fall camp Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s the start of fall camp. There’d normally be pictures, videos, quotes, and more coming out of Lincoln as the excitement for Nebraska football builds.

As we all know by now, there’s nothing normal in 2020.

Scott Frost hasn’t addressed the media since June 16, and we haven’t heard from any of the players since the first day of spring practices on March 9.

When we do hear from them, it’ll be via Zoom.

As the Big Red starts full practices today, there are tons of questions regarding the team we could see on the field and how COVID-19 could impact them off of it:

Will we actually make it to the first game on the new schedule on September 5 at Rutgers?

How would several players testing positive impact the team? What if there’s an outbreak midseason?

What does the offense look like under new OC Matt Lubick?

Who starts at quarterback? At the first spring practice, Frost said Adrian Martinez would be the guy who gets the first look but will Luke McCaffrey get a shot if Martinez struggles?

Can the offensive line protect whoever is under center? Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes both said in March that they felt they’d be a stronger unit in 2020. “There shouldn’t be any excuses this year,” Jaimes said.

How does the team look at wide receiver? We know Wan’Dale Robinson will be the top guy in the room, but with JD Spielman gone who steps up?

Will the defense hold its own? DL Ben Stille said in March they have to be tougher on that side of the ball.

Overall, can the team win close games? The Huskers lost four games by seven or fewer points in 2019. Two of them were three-point losses. Winning two or three of those games may have given last year a completely different outcome and feel.

As Nebraska fully begins its process of getting ready for a game in less than a month, it’s obvious we don’t know a lot.

Hopefully, we start getting answers to some of these questions next week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.