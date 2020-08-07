Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Heat and humidity on the rise this weekend!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a mostly cloudy kind of Friday, with a few periods of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures have stayed in the low to mid-80s due to the cloud cover, but the humidity is still high! Thankfully, winds have been higher today, with gusts up to 30 mph giving us a breeze. An isolated shower or storm is possible for spots south of I-80 through this evening, with most of us staying dry.

Clouds gradually decrease this evening and overnight, with lows dropping into the low to mid-70s. Mostly sunny skies return Saturday with highs in the lower-90s! Thanks to the high humidity sticking around, heat indices will likely climb into the triple digits (100° to 105°) during the afternoon and early evening. Stay hydrated if you’ll be outdoors!

Saturday's hour by hour forecast
Saturday's hour by hour forecast(WOWT)

A chance for storms returns after 10 PM Saturday evening, especially in northeastern Nebraska. These storms could carry a strong wind threat, so we’ll be keeping an eye on development and where these storms may track overnight.

Severe weather outlook - Saturday night
Severe weather outlook - Saturday night(WOWT)

Most of Sunday looks dry, with partly cloudy skies and heat and humidity moving back in. Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s, once again feeling like the triple digits. Another chance for storms moves in Sunday night.

With a more active pattern (more rain chances especially early and late in the day) next week, temperatures will be back in the 80s for most of the workweek.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Keeping the chance for isolated showers this evening, south of the Omaha Metro. Clouds will continue to decrease overnight, with muggy lows in the 70s. Highs in the 90s return this weekend with heat indices in the triple digits likely!

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Spotty shower possible again today, heat and humidity building in.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re likely to have quite a few clouds around today and that will limit our highs to the mid 80s over most of the area.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
A few showers are possible today with quite a few clouds likely otherwise

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity on the way

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
After morning rain, the warmth and humidity is back for the evening hours. Temperatures and humidity continues to climb into the weekend.

Latest News

Weather

More heat and humidity on the way

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
After morning rain, the warmth and humidity is back for the evening hours. Temperatures and humidity continues to climb into the weekend.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A few morning storms are possible before a little more heat moves in

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:06 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Keep an eye on the radar this morning as a few spotty showers and storms are possible.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
A few spotty morning storms are possible before some heat and humidity return this afternoon.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful this evening, stray storm overnight

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A beautiful afternoon around the metro after some morning showers. A slight chance for storm overnight, then the heat and humidity takes over for the weekend.

Weather

Beautiful this evening, stray storm overnight

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
A beautiful afternoon around the metro after some morning showers. A slight chance for storm overnight, then the heat and humidity takes over for the weekend.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Lingering showers exit leading to a slightly warmer day

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Morning showers and a few storms will continue to diminish as they move east.