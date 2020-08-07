Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Heat and humidity on the rise this weekend!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a mostly cloudy kind of Friday, with a few periods of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures have stayed in the low to mid-80s due to the cloud cover, but the humidity is still high! Thankfully, winds have been higher today, with gusts up to 30 mph giving us a breeze. An isolated shower or storm is possible for spots south of I-80 through this evening, with most of us staying dry.

Clouds gradually decrease this evening and overnight, with lows dropping into the low to mid-70s. Mostly sunny skies return Saturday with highs in the lower-90s! Thanks to the high humidity sticking around, heat indices will likely climb into the triple digits (100° to 105°) during the afternoon and early evening. Stay hydrated if you’ll be outdoors!

Saturday's hour by hour forecast (WOWT)

A chance for storms returns after 10 PM Saturday evening, especially in northeastern Nebraska. These storms could carry a strong wind threat, so we’ll be keeping an eye on development and where these storms may track overnight.

Severe weather outlook - Saturday night (WOWT)

Most of Sunday looks dry, with partly cloudy skies and heat and humidity moving back in. Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s, once again feeling like the triple digits. Another chance for storms moves in Sunday night.

With a more active pattern (more rain chances especially early and late in the day) next week, temperatures will be back in the 80s for most of the workweek.

