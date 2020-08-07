Advertisement

Lincoln issues second closure order to Madsen’s, but it’s still open

By Ellis Wiltsey and Bill Schammert
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Less than three hours after Lancaster County District Court Judge John A. Colborn dismissed the City of Lincoln’s injunction request, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued a second closure order, requiring Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards to shut down for Directed Health Measure violations.

Late Thursday, the city sent our sister station 10/11 NOW a copy of the order. Madsen summed it up like this:

“You’re closed indefinitely until we allow you to open back up,” he paraphrased. “I will not follow that order.”

The closure order is very similar to the first, citing numerous DHM violations. It mentions health department officials went back in on Thursday, Aug. 6, and continued to observe violations.

It orders Madsen’s to close and remain closed until “such time that Madsen’s submits a reopening plan for abiding by the Directed Health Measure” and that the plan is approved by the health department.

That plan “shall contain planned number of guests, how the location will meet physical distancing guidelines, and sanitation guidelines.”

DOCUMENT: Read the Madsen's order from the City of Lincoln

In an exclusive interview with 10/11 NOW, Madsen said health department officials showed up around 6 p.m. Thursday with the order. They were not accompanied by Lincoln Police.

In dismissing the injunction, Judge Colborn wrote, based on how the DHM is written, the city already has an ‘effective remedy’ in enforcing the closure and that it ‘shall use law enforcement’ to do so.

Madsen said this all started on Wednesday, July 29, when the health department came to do a compliance check.

“They said that we were in compliance at the time, so I signed the paper, and I was like ‘Great. See you later,‘ ” he said. “She specifically said we will be in to do a ‘sting’ on the business at a busier time when the compliance may not be as easily followed.”

On Saturday, Madsen’s was issued the first closure order, required to shut its doors from 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. In the order, the health department cited numerous DHM issues, including violating the mask mandate and not requiring parties to be socially distant. Madsen refused to close.

On Wednesday afternoon in Lancaster County District Court, both sides laid out their cases.

“We’re in unprecedented territory,” he said on Thursday night. “Nothing like this has ever been done before and nobody has stood up and defied them before. At this point, I have no idea what to expect.”

Madsen told 10/11 NOW, even with the second order, he won’t be changing the way he operates.

“I’ll continue to allow people to be in control of their own health,” he said. “It’s not my job as the general manager of a business to police anybody’s health. Like I’ve said before, masks are absolutely welcome in the establishment.”

As of Thursday night at 9:45 p.m., Madsen’s remains open to all customers, mask or no mask.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Friday Aug. 7 COVID-19 update: 166 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County,

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Antlerless elk season opened Aug. 1, to last 31 days longer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The antlerless elk season has been open since August 1on all seven elk management units in Nebraska.

News

OPS superintendent to ‘make athletes mad’ with announcement Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Today we find out if Omaha Public Schools will have fall sports. In a late-night virtual meeting, OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan stated her decision could make the “athletes mad.”

Knicely Done

Knicely Done: We Love Lucy --10PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
A very active dog.

Latest News

News

Anniversary of scalped man in Omaha--10PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Agust 6th, 1867, A group including Englishman William Thomas was on their way to fix telegraph wires along the Union Pacific Railway in what is now Lexington Nebraska.

News

Drive-in Concert

Updated: 12 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

News

Music fans drive-in for socially distanced concert

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
With music halls and concert venues closed across the country, groups are finding creative ways to let musicians continue to play to live audiences that can enjoy the show and stay safe.

News

This day in history: William Thompson’s 153-year-old scalp displayed in Omaha library

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
William Thompson was scalped 153 years ago. A piece of him is in our public library today.

News

Former Husker battles COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Keven Lightner is in the intensive care unit while battling COVID-19.

State

Education director updates Iowa back-to-school preparations; Reynolds clarifies COVID-19 testing data

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Kim Reynolds is talking about back-to-school in her update Thursday morning on Iowa’s COVID-19 response.