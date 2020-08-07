Advertisement

Friday Aug. 7 COVID-19 update: 166 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County,

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

166 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Departement has reported 166 new cases along with an additional death.

A woman in her 50s has passed. This brings the number of deaths to 136.

The total number of cases reported since the outbreak began is now 11,135.

DCHD also reports 7,323 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

