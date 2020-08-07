Former Husker battles COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keven Lightner is in the intensive care unit at a Lincoln hospital battling COVID-19. According to his ex-wife, Erin, Lightner began experiencing symptoms on July 19. Nine days later, with his symptoms intensified, Lightner was admitted to the hospital. Erin says medical professionals claim Keven’s case of coronavirus is among the most severe they’ve seen.

Lightner has experienced a collapsed lung, complications with his kidneys, and a fever reaching as high as 104 degrees, according to Erin Lightner. She says Keven has been heavily sedated over the past week and is fighting for his life.

WOWT’s sister station in Lincoln, 10/11 NOW, will have the story of Keven’s battle with COVID-19 tonight during our 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Lightner played on the Nebraska football team in the 1980s. He was an All-Big 8 offensive lineman in 1987.

To help the Lightner family, a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with the family’s medical expenses.

