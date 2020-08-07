Antlerless elk season opened Aug. 1, to last 31 days longer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The antlerless elk season has been open since August 1on all seven elk management units in Nebraska.

“Crop damage from elk can be a serious issue for many landowners, particularly in corn,” said Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director Jim Douglas. “We understand this and want to help landowners resolve this problem.”

The antlerless elk season has been expanded by 31 days and Nebraska Game and Parks increased permits by 40% to control the population.

Landowners experiencing wildlife damage should contact their Game and Parks district office. Those offices can be found here.

