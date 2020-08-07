Advertisement

A run of ranked opponents highlight the Huskers schedule

(WOWT)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -What do you make of the new schedule? First, is week one really going to be week one? Will Rutgers be ready to go despite a COVID-19 outbreak inside the team, we’re talking close to 30 cases.

The home opener is against Illinois, which sounds exciting but we don’t know yet if any fans will be allowed inside Memorial Stadium. Nebraska Athletic director yesterday said “Our next task is finalizing many of the details and protocols for football game days at Memorial Stadium in 2020. We will be announcing those details very soon after consultation with state and local officials.”

It sounds positive but that’s right now, who knows what the next week or even this weekend holds.

Then the schedule heats up with four straight tough ones against Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio State. Those four in order are ranked 12, 23, 18, and 2 in the preseason coaches poll that was released today. Those four also outscored the Huskers by 87 combined points last year. Granted the Buckeyes are responsible for almost half of that. It will help Nebraska, I think, playing those games earlier in the season when the team is healthier than it would be later in the year. Remember in the original Big Ten schedule Nebraska had a similar five week gauntlet to finish the season. The timing here is better.

The first of three off weeks comes before a trip to Northwestern. Then the Huskers host Penn State on Halloween, their first meeting since 2017 when the two teams combined to score 100 points. The Nittany Lions are ranked 7th in the coaches poll.

Another bye week comes November 7th before a trip to West Lafayette, and then the fifth home game. Nebraska catches a break in a year the Huskers were originally scheduled to play four conference home games and five road games. It’s now five and five with another shot at Mel Tucker, now that he’s at Michigan State.

Every team in the conference has the last weekend in November listed as an open date, one would assume if there is football it won’t play out as planned. Two Big Ten teams aren’t even on the field right now, and the season hasn’t even started.

The Big Ten Championship game is scheduled for the first Saturday in December.  See you in Indianapolis, positive thoughts.

