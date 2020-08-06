University of Kansas to require COVID-19 tests on campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The University of Kansas will require students, staff, and faculty who are returning to campus in Lawrence and Overland Park to take a free COVID-19 test.

Chancellor Douglas Girod said the drive-up tests will be administered at various locations before the fall semester begins Aug. 24, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.

The tests will begin later this week when students begin moving in on a staggered schedule to campus housing.

Meanwhile, Wabaunsee County health officials are encouraging anyone who attended the county fair in Alma on July 24-27 to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms because one person who attended the fair has tested positive.

