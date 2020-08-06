Advertisement

Thursday Aug. 6 COVID-19 update: 167 new cases in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

167 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Departement has reported 167 new cases.

The total number of cases reported since the outbreak began is now 10,969. The total number of deaths remains at 135.

DCHD also reports 7,239 recoveries.

Iowa governor’s COVID-19 update

Gov. Kim Reynolds said during her news conference Thursday morning that more than 500,000 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19, meaning that 1 in 6 have been tested.

The state’s highest daily positivity rate, 9.3%, happened on Wednesday, but Reynolds said that this means about 91% — about 452,000 — have tested negative. The week’s average is at 6.5% positivity, which is down from 8% last week, she said.

There has also been a decrease in individual COVID-19 testing, but the governor stressed that decline was not due to testing capacity. She said there was an increased demand after the Fourth of July holiday, and that there still may be an uptick as schools get back in session.

Reynolds also noted that Iowa’s coronavirus website has added rolling 14-day averages available by county as well as the current positivity rate for each school district. Reynolds said rolling positivity rates along with absentee rates will be key metrics for school districts’ decision-making as the new school year gets underway.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Aug. 5 COVID-19 update
Aug. 4 COVID-19 update
Aug. 3 COVID-19 update
Aug. 2 COVID-19 update
Aug. 1 COVID-19 update
July 31 COVID-19 update
July 30 COVID-19 cases
July 29 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Coronavirus

‘Shame on all of you’: Obituary for man who died of COVID-19 complications blames Trump, people who won’t wear masks

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
David Nagy, 79, of Jefferson, Texas,died a needless death, his family pointed out in his obituary.

State

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives back-to-school update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Kim Reynolds is talking about back-to-school in her update Thursday morning on Iowa’s COVID-19 response.

Coronavirus

Mental health issues rise in kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Fear and concern over the coronavirus can dlead to more stress for all of us, but during the pandemic, one child psychologist says he's seeing a significant increase in mental health issues among children.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC: People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people are getting sick and even dying from ingesting hand sanitizer.

National

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Coronavirus

Rockettes cancel Christmas show due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
All tickets sold for the 2020 show will be automatically refunded.

Coronavirus

MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
The league made changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season.

News

Teachers stock up on different sets of supplies for classrooms in 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
When schools closed down in March because of the Coronavirus Amy Cullum thought her teacher supplies store, Apples and More, was going to close for good. But in recent weeks, as teachers get ready to head back to their classrooms, business has been good.