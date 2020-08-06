Thursday Aug. 6 COVID-19 update: 167 new cases in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

167 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Departement has reported 167 new cases.

The total number of cases reported since the outbreak began is now 10,969. The total number of deaths remains at 135.

DCHD also reports 7,239 recoveries.

Iowa governor’s COVID-19 update

Gov. Kim Reynolds said during her news conference Thursday morning that more than 500,000 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19, meaning that 1 in 6 have been tested.

The state’s highest daily positivity rate, 9.3%, happened on Wednesday, but Reynolds said that this means about 91% — about 452,000 — have tested negative. The week’s average is at 6.5% positivity, which is down from 8% last week, she said.

There has also been a decrease in individual COVID-19 testing, but the governor stressed that decline was not due to testing capacity. She said there was an increased demand after the Fourth of July holiday, and that there still may be an uptick as schools get back in session.

Reynolds also noted that Iowa’s coronavirus website has added rolling 14-day averages available by county as well as the current positivity rate for each school district. Reynolds said rolling positivity rates along with absentee rates will be key metrics for school districts’ decision-making as the new school year gets underway.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

