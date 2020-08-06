Sarpy County is one step closer to construction on a new jail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Sarpy County is inching closer to having a brand new jail.

This week the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved a new schematic design.

"It really has become an issue that we have to address and, it's not one that's going to get better on it's own," says Stubenhofer-Barrett

Sarpy County leaders say overcrowding is the biggest issue the current jail is dealing with.

Right now, the Sarpy County Jail is designed to handle 168 inmates at a time.

But, there's been a number of days in the past few years where that number has exceeded 200.

"The jail was built when the county when the county had approximately 100 thousand people. we are now approaching 200 thousand in population and that is only expected to grow because we are the fastest growing county in the state," says Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, Sarpy County Communications Manager

A new jail is set to be built in the parking lot between the current jail and the county courthouse.

It would be able to house 368 inmates with the possibility of expanding.

The latest step in making the jail a reality lays out all the details of the new facility.

"It sets the footprint of the jail, it establishes where it will go, the overall size and scope of the jail," says Stubenhofer-Barrett

The new jail is set to be about 146 thousand square feet.

For safety reasons, it will connect to actual courthouse.

"Right now we have to actually drive them, even though it's just across the parking lot that can be both obviously time consuming, expensive and a dangerous situation," says Stubenhofer-Barrett

Next, the county board will have to approve final design plans before construction starts on the $80 million project early next year.

The county has been saving money over the last few years and a portion of inheritance tax revenue and a portion of the current tax levy will pay for the project.

