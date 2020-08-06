Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A few morning storms are possible before a little more heat moves in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keep an eye on the radar this morning as a few spotty showers and storms are possible. Quite a few of us will miss out on rain though as these spotty storms develop and move through. By the afternoon we’ll get some clearing with highs in the mid 80s. A little more humidity builds in as well.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

A few more spotty storms are possible tonight heading into Friday morning but again nothing is likely to be very widespread. Highs by Friday afternoon will again reach the mid 80s with some clearing after the morning rain exits.

Heat and humidity return in a big way this weekend with highs in the low 90s Saturday and mid 90s Sunday. Higher dew points in the 70s will make it feel as hot as 105 degrees at times, especially Sunday afternoon.

