Police on the hunt for two home invaders

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers swarmed a home near 37th and Dodge Streets around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after a reported home invasion, according to investigators.

Police told 6 News two men with guns came through a gated-entry, kicked in the front door and went into the bedroom where a woman was hiding. They apparently pointed their guns at her and demanded money, according to OPD. She told police she didn’t have any money so they took off.

After the door was kicked down, a dog from inside the home ran off. No one was injured. Police are still searching for the two men.

