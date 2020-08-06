Advertisement

Police on the hunt for two home invaders

Omaha Police officers swarmed a home near 37th and Dodge Streets around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after a reported home invasion, according to investigators.
Omaha Police officers swarmed a home near 37th and Dodge Streets around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after a reported home invasion, according to investigators.(WOWT)
By Richard Ochoa
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers swarmed a home near 37th and Dodge Streets around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after a reported home invasion, according to investigators.

Police told 6 News two men with guns came through a gated-entry, kicked in the front door and went into the bedroom where a woman was hiding. They apparently pointed their guns at her and demanded money, according to OPD. She told police she didn’t have any money so they took off.

After the door was kicked down, a dog from inside the home ran off. No one was injured. Police are still searching for the two men.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers stock up on different sets of supplies for classrooms in 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
When schools closed down in March because of the Coronavirus Amy Cullum thought her teacher supplies store, Apples and More, was going to close for good. But in recent weeks, as teachers get ready to head back to their classrooms, business has been good.

News

Omaha woman’s graduation party postponed after contractor leaves mess

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A high school graduation party had to be postponed but not because of coronavirus. A contractor not only didn’t finish a patio project on time, but he left a big mess.

News

Gov. Pete Ricketts Q&A

Updated: 14 hours ago
Gov. Pete Ricketts answers questions during a news conference Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lincoln.

Coronavirus

Douglas County Jail battles COVID-19 spread

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Roger Hamer
The coronavirus pandemic is moving through the Douglas County Jail impacting both staff and inmates. The latest numbers released by the corrections department shows that nearly 100 people have been infected since the pandemic began.

Latest News

News

Year-round school discusses COVID-19 challenges --6:30PM

Updated: 14 hours ago
As most students return to class next week, teachers, administrators, and parents don’t quite know what to expect.

News

Douglas County jail works to keep people safe--6:30PM

Updated: 14 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic is moving through the Douglas County Jail impacting both staff and inmates.

News

Omaha elementary school reflects on returning back to school amid pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Nelson Mandela is a year-round school, and about half of their students returned to class in July to finish out their term.

News

COVID-19 test site on verge of shutting down in South Omaha

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Omaha’s hardest hit community is on the verge of losing its Covid-19 test site. Upwards of 300 people a day are being tested at the 50th and G streets test site in South Omaha; and unless some quick action is taken it will soon end.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 15 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 15 hours ago