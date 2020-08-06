Unemployment claims continue to fall in Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly unemployment claim update.

Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Labor announced 2,839 new regular claims filed last week. That is a decrease of 19.8 percent over the prior week.

There were 41,913 continued weeks of regular unemployment claims last week, also a decrease from last week’s 45,057. There were 23,416 continued weeks of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Iowa

Iowa Workforce Development reports that the initial claims filed last week were at 6,765.

The number of continuing weeks of unemployment claims was 104,970. This is a decrease of 5,072 from the week before.

A total of $78,571,800 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits was paid last week.

