LIVE: Unicameral discusses COVID-19 protections for meat-packing plants

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is discussing an amendment Thursday that would require COVID-19 protective measures be taken in meat-processing plants across the state.

Introduced by Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, AM3238 proposes changes to LB667 in order to require meat-packing employers to provide proper social distancing, regular disinfecting, and paid sick leave to those who contract the COVID-19.

The amendment also calls for meatpacking companies to track coronavirus-related deaths and positive cases daily at each of its facilities, and report those numbers to the state on a weekly basis.

Approximately 50 people came to the hearing Thursday to testify; a maximum of 20 were allowed in at a time to testify.

Because of Coronavirus restrictions 20 people at a time are being allowed into the hearing room to testify. There’s roughly 50 people here to get their input put on record. ⁦@WOWT6News⁩ pic.twitter.com/Q2dIKaSnfc — Tara Campbell (@CampTara) August 6, 2020

The committee heard testimony from meat-packing workers, some via a translator, who recounted struggles faced inside the facilities, from a lack of information about positive cases to failing PPE to an absence of sanitary protocols. Some also accused the processing plant companies of basic OSHA violations.

Christian Munoz is here with his family to testify on behalf of his father who passed from Covid-19. Christian and his father worked side-by-side at the Tyson plant in Dakota City. ⁦@WOWT6News⁩ pic.twitter.com/4kr16FRPBC — Tara Campbell (@CampTara) August 6, 2020

