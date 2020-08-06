Advertisement

LIVE: Unicameral discusses COVID-19 protections for meat-packing plants

(KOLNKGIN)
By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is discussing an amendment Thursday that would require COVID-19 protective measures be taken in meat-processing plants across the state.

Introduced by Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, AM3238 proposes changes to LB667 in order to require meat-packing employers to provide proper social distancing, regular disinfecting, and paid sick leave to those who contract the COVID-19.

The amendment also calls for meatpacking companies to track coronavirus-related deaths and positive cases daily at each of its facilities, and report those numbers to the state on a weekly basis.

Approximately 50 people came to the hearing Thursday to testify; a maximum of 20 were allowed in at a time to testify.

The committee heard testimony from meat-packing workers, some via a translator, who recounted struggles faced inside the facilities, from a lack of information about positive cases to failing PPE to an absence of sanitary protocols. Some also accused the processing plant companies of basic OSHA violations.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Iowa court dismisses suit over coverage for sex reassignment

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By DAVID PITT
An Iowa appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a law passed last year that does not require Medicaid to pay for sex reassignment surgeries for transgender residents.

News

Unemployment claims continue to fall in Nebraska, Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly unemployment claim update.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

LIVE: Tipped semi blocking southbound traffic on Interstate 680 at I-80 split

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren and Gina Dvorak
A semi-truck has flipped off the Interstate-80 eastbound ramp onto the Interstate-680 southbound ramp.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Thursday Aug. 6 COVID-19 update: 167 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Sarpy County is one step closer to construction on a new jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
This week the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved a new schematic design.

State

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives back-to-school update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Kim Reynolds is talking about back-to-school in her update Thursday morning on Iowa’s COVID-19 response.

State

No ruling yet from judge on closing Madsen’s in Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Judge hears arguments in City V. Madsen’s.

News

Big mess hampers big day--10PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
A high school graduation party had to be postponed but not because of coronavirus.

News

Crossroads to be redeveloped --10PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mayor Jean Stothert announced a development agreement for the Crossroads Mall property during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.