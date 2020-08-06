LIVE: Unicameral discusses COVID-19 protections for meat-packing plants
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is discussing an amendment Thursday that would require COVID-19 protective measures be taken in meat-processing plants across the state.
Introduced by Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, AM3238 proposes changes to LB667 in order to require meat-packing employers to provide proper social distancing, regular disinfecting, and paid sick leave to those who contract the COVID-19.
The amendment also calls for meatpacking companies to track coronavirus-related deaths and positive cases daily at each of its facilities, and report those numbers to the state on a weekly basis.
Approximately 50 people came to the hearing Thursday to testify; a maximum of 20 were allowed in at a time to testify.
The committee heard testimony from meat-packing workers, some via a translator, who recounted struggles faced inside the facilities, from a lack of information about positive cases to failing PPE to an absence of sanitary protocols. Some also accused the processing plant companies of basic OSHA violations.
