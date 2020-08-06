Advertisement

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives back-to-school update

Gov. Kim Reynolds update Q&A
Gov. Kim Reynolds update Q&A
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds reinforced Iowa’s back-to-school plans in her news conference Thursday morning updating Iowa’s COVID-19 response.

Reynolds welcomed a school district official, a teacher, and a parent from the Cardinal Community School District, near Ottumwa, about the need to get students back into schools, emphasizing that schools haven’t had “eyes on” many of these kids since March.

The governor said that more than 500,000 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19, meaning that 1 in 6 have been tested.

The state’s highest daily positivity rate, 9.3%, happened on Wednesday, but Reynolds said that this means about 91% — about 452,000 — have tested negative. The week’s average is at 6.5% positivity, which is down from 8% last week, she said.

There has also been a decrease in individual COVID-19 testing, but the governor stressed that decline was not due to testing capacity. She said there was an increased demand after the Fourth of July holiday, and that there still may be an uptick as schools get back in session. She also urged people to continue seeking out testing, suggesting it was a great thing to do before visiting an elderly relative.

Reynolds said there were more options for testing coming through Test Iowa that she said she hopes to have an update about next week.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s coronavirus website has added rolling 14-day averages available by county as well as the current positivity rate for each school district. Reynolds said rolling positivity rates along with absentee rates will be key metrics for school districts’ decision-making.

As of now, she said, seven counties meet or exceed the 14-day positivity rate, “but that measure doesn’t always give a complete picture for school districts,” so the “community context” will also be important for schools to consider. Among those is Webster County as Fort Dodge state prison is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases: 32 staff and 354 inmates tested positive.

