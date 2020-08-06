Advertisement

Iowa court dismisses suit over coverage for sex reassignment

(KKTV)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An Iowa appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a law passed last year that does not require Medicaid to pay for sex reassignment surgeries for transgender residents.

The Iowa Court of Appeals posted its ruling Wednesday, agreeing with a lower court finding that the legal challenge was speculative because the two transgender residents who sued hadn’t yet been denied Medicaid coverage for surgeries. The lawsuit claimed the law violated the inalienable rights to liberty, safety and happiness and equal protection sections of the Iowa Constitution.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says it’s reviewing the ruling.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

LIVE: Unicameral discusses COVID-19 protections for meat-packing plants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Campbell
The Nebraska Legislature is discussing an amendment Thursday that would require COVID-19 protective measures be taken in meat-processing plants across the state.

News

Unemployment claims continue to fall in Nebraska, Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly unemployment claim update.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

LIVE: Tipped semi blocking southbound traffic on Interstate 680 at I-80 split

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren and Gina Dvorak
A semi-truck has flipped off the Interstate-80 eastbound ramp onto the Interstate-680 southbound ramp.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Thursday Aug. 6 COVID-19 update: 167 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Sarpy County is one step closer to construction on a new jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
This week the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved a new schematic design.

State

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives back-to-school update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Kim Reynolds is talking about back-to-school in her update Thursday morning on Iowa’s COVID-19 response.

State

No ruling yet from judge on closing Madsen’s in Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Judge hears arguments in City V. Madsen’s.

News

Big mess hampers big day--10PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
A high school graduation party had to be postponed but not because of coronavirus.

News

Crossroads to be redeveloped --10PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mayor Jean Stothert announced a development agreement for the Crossroads Mall property during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.