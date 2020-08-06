Husker athletes demanding more diversity in leadership positions in Nebraska Athletics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A campaign calling for more diversity in leadership positions in Nebraska Athletics erupted on Twitter Thursday.

Using the hashtag #LegacyOverImage, Husker athletes from several sports tweeted the call for change.

“On behalf of the student athletes at Nebraska, we have created a plan that we want implemented at Nebraska by the fall semester.”

Students want to close the gap between the minority student population and minority staff population by adding multiple people of color serving as head coaches, psychologists, and in positions with hiring power. And they want the gap non-existent within five years.

Student-athletes are also calling for acknowledgment of wrongdoing and racism suffered by George Flippin, the first African-American football player to compete for Nebraska. They say he was denied the captain spot in 1893 because of his race by Coach Frank Crawford. Student-athletes are requesting Flippin be recognized as a captain including a memorial in his honor.

The final request called for a public acknowledgement that Black Lives Matter.

#LegacyOverImage campaign (Nebraska student-athletes)

