David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thunderstorms brought pockets of heavy rain to the metro this morning, with a few spots picking up 2 to 3 inches of rain! However, that rain was not spread out and many areas saw little to no rain at all, with Eppley Airfield only recording 0.07″ of rainfall. The clouds and showers cleared out this afternoon, allowing us to warm up quickly into the 80s. Humidity jumped quite a bit as well, steamy conditions expected for the evening hours. We will continue to see partly cloudy skies overnight with lows falling to around 70.

Rainfall today around the metro (WOWT)

More clouds are expected on Friday, and there may be an isolated shower in the morning. However any rainfall will be much lighter and will not be very widespread. Clouds will likely linger into at least the early afternoon, slowing down our warm up a bit, but highs should still reach the middle to upper 80s around the metro with a heat index near 90.

Hot and humid conditions expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday reach the low to mid 90s, climbing to near 95 on Sunday. Heat index readings likely reach the 100 to 105 degree range each afternoon. Temperatures will moderate slightly heading into next week thanks to some rain chances. A few storms are possible Sunday night into Monday, dropping highs Monday to around 90. We will see nightly rain chances through at least Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Expect humidity to remain on the higher side through the week. A drier forecast returns by Thursday or Friday.

