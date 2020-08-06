Advertisement

Crash near McCook kills 1, seriously injures 2 others

(WSAZ)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULBERTSON, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a crash near Culbertson left one man dead and seriously injured two other people.

The patrol says 61-year-old James Cannia, of Mitchell, died in the wreck Tuesday on Highway 6 west of Culbertson. He died at the scene.

Cannia was the driver of a pickup that collided with another pickup driven by 20-year-old Shanel Barnard, of Wauneta. A 17-year-old passenger whose name was not released was injured.

They were both taken to a hospital in McCook before being flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Barnard was listed in fair condition Wednesday and the condition of the second person was not available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Court denies motion for injunction against Madsen’s, saying Lincoln can force closure

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mikel Lauber
A Lancaster County District Court Judge denied a motion by the City of Lincoln to issue an injunction to close Madsen’s Billiards and Bowling, saying the City has the power to use law enforcement to enforce the Directed Health Measure and close the business, without requiring an injunction.

State

Nebraska property tax, incentives packages wins initial OK

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By GRANT SCHULTE
Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a compromise package to soften the impact of local property tax increases, preserve tax incentives for businesses and commit as much as $300 million in state money to a proposed disaster response facility in Omaha.

State

Police: Train fatally hit Missouri man in western Nebraska

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Police in western Nebraska say a Missouri man has died after being hit by a train in Scottsbluff.

State

Husker athletes demanding more diversity in leadership positions in Nebraska Athletics

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A campaign calling for more diversity in leadership positions in Nebraska Athletics erupted on Twitter Thursday.

Latest News

State

LIVE: Unicameral discusses COVID-19 protections for meat-packing plants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Campbell
The Nebraska Legislature is discussing an amendment Thursday that would require COVID-19 protective measures be taken in meat-processing plants across the state.

State

Iowa court dismisses suit over coverage for sex reassignment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAVID PITT
An Iowa appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a law passed last year that does not require Medicaid to pay for sex reassignment surgeries for transgender residents.

News

Unemployment claims continue to fall in Nebraska, Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly unemployment claim update.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Tipped semi blocks southbound traffic on I-680 at I-80 split

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren and Gina Dvorak
A semi-truck has flipped off the Interstate-80 eastbound ramp onto the Interstate-680 southbound ramp.

Coronavirus

Thursday Aug. 6 COVID-19 update: 167 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.