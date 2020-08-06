Crash near McCook kills 1, seriously injures 2 others

CULBERTSON, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a crash near Culbertson left one man dead and seriously injured two other people.

The patrol says 61-year-old James Cannia, of Mitchell, died in the wreck Tuesday on Highway 6 west of Culbertson. He died at the scene.

Cannia was the driver of a pickup that collided with another pickup driven by 20-year-old Shanel Barnard, of Wauneta. A 17-year-old passenger whose name was not released was injured.

They were both taken to a hospital in McCook before being flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Barnard was listed in fair condition Wednesday and the condition of the second person was not available.

