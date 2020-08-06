Advertisement

Bride in Beirut wedding photo shoot speaks about explosion

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (CNN) - A glowing, smiling bride was in the middle of her wedding photo shoot when suddenly the force of a massive explosion knocked her over.

Video captured the special moment turning into chaos, as the bride can later be seen being whisked away into a building.

Dr. Israa Seblani posed for photos a short walk from the luxury wedding venue in downtown Beirut. As Seblani smiles and looks down at her bouquet, horror strikes.

The couple and the video crew run for cover, destruction all around them.

“At that moment, one thing I think about: Now, I’m losing my life,” Seblani said. “I’m losing my husband. I’m going to be buried under a building. Now, I am going to die. Now, I am waiting for that moment, how am I going to die? Is it going to be fast, am I going to feel it, am I going to be near him?”

The original plan was to have the wedding party in the U.S., but husband Ahmad Sbeih says he has been waiting for his visa for three years. With immigration laws getting stricter under the Trump administration, the couple says they didn't want to be apart any longer.

They finally settled on celebrating their marriage in Beirut with friends and family, in the city where their love first blossomed.

"That beautiful place I was in, and where people were dining in restaurants, shopping, walking, it turned into a ghost town, filled with dust shuttered glasses, people yelling, bleeding," Seblani said. "It was a nightmare."

Seblani recorded an earlier view of the bridal suite where she and Sbeih planned to spend the night after the party, "oohing" and "ahhing" over the flourishes.

When the couple returned, the red rose petals thrown off the bed were all that remained of the romance they had envisioned.

Ahmad Sbeih: "Of course, we are alive and can continue," Sbeih said. "And don't be sad or anything. We will continue, we will pass it and we will make it, Inshallah."

In a city where life was turned upside down in seconds, Seblani and Sbeih are grateful to be alive.

"There is no word to describe really what I feel, no matter how I talk," she said.

Copyright 2020 CNN. AFP contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Warrant issued for arrest of Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Dismukes said he maintains his innocence regarding allegations of stealing money from a former employer.

National Politics

Warrant issued for arrest of Ala Rep. Will Dismukes

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|

National

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

National

Trump, McConnell huddle with virus talks at risk of collapse

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.

National

Bride in Beirut wedding photo shoot speaks about explosion

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Dr. Israa Seblani posed for photos a short walk from the luxury wedding venue in downtown Beirut. As Seblani smiles and looks down at her bouquet, horror strikes.

National

Krispy Kreme thanks teachers with free doughnut

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By CNN Newsource
Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts and coffee to teachers next week for Educator Appreciation Week.

National

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

National

COVID: More cases and unemployment claims

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Rising cases and more unemployment claims as officials still debate school openings.

National

Senator Dan Sullivan on coronavirus relief talks

Updated: 55 minutes ago