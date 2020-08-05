Wednesday Aug. 5 COVID-19 update: 79 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

79 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Departement has reported 79 new cases and 1 additional death Wednesday.

A man in his 50s has passed due to COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths to 135.

The total number of cases reported since the outbreak began is now 10,802.

As of this morning, metro area hospitals had 285 medical and surgical beds available for an 80 percent occupancy rate, according to the release.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.