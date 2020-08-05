Advertisement

Wednesday Aug. 5 COVID-19 update: 79 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

79 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Departement has reported 79 new cases and 1 additional death Wednesday.

A man in his 50s has passed due to COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths to 135.

The total number of cases reported since the outbreak began is now 10,802.

As of this morning, metro area hospitals had 285 medical and surgical beds available for an 80 percent occupancy rate, according to the release.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
August 4 COVID-19 update
August 3 COVID-19 update
August 2 COVID-19 update
August 1 COVID-19 update
July 31 COVID-19 update
July 30 COVID-19 cases
July 29 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virginia first to roll out pandemic app from Apple, Google

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The free Covidwise app is available in Apple and Android app stores as of Wednesday.

National Politics

Virus aid: Where things stand in high-level Washington talks

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

Coronavirus

‘We are no less American’: Deaths pile up on Texas border

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
For nearly a month, this borderland of 2 million people in South Texas pleaded for a field hospital, but not until Tuesday was one ready and accepting patients.

Coronavirus

Major cruise lines cancel departures through October

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
With new coronavirus clusters sprouting aboard ships overseas, the U.S. cruise industry is extending its suspension of operations through October.

Coronavirus

Homeless among most vulnerable during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
This might be the worst time to be homeless in America, and the nation may not have seen the worst of it yet.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Student loan borrowers: Don’t wait on Congress for more relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Helhoski
Restarting payments for tens of millions of student loan borrowers will likely lead to delinquencies and defaults, experts say.

Coronavirus

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW PERRONE, NICKY FORSTER and MICHELLE LIU
An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb.

Coronavirus

Experts say US needs coronavirus testing plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Trump Administration says it’s leaving no stone unturned to improve coronavirus testing in the country, but more than 20 experts said the government isn’t doing enough.

National

COVID-19 vaccine developer eyeing doses for less than $40

Updated: 1 hours ago
One of the U.S. companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine has released an anticipated price range for doses.

National

Moderna to price vaccine under $40

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Moderna plans to price its vaccine under $40.