Advertisement

State Department watchdog resigns after predecessor’s ouster

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has denied that he fired the previous watchdog because of an investigation.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has denied that he fired the previous watchdog because of an investigation.(Source: State Department/CNN)
By MATTHEW LEE
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department’s acting inspector general resigned abruptly on Wednesday following the firing of his predecessor in circumstances now being investigated by Congress.

Stephen Akard announced his resignation just two days after Democrats issued subpoenas for several of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s top aides to answer questions about the shakeup in the watchdog’s office. The department said Akard would return to the private sector but offered no other reason for his departure.

"We appreciate his dedication to the department and to our country," the department said in a statement. Akard's deputy, Diana Shaw, will serve as the new acting inspector general once Akard leaves on Friday.

Although Akard had not been expected to become the permanent inspector general, his departure underscores the tumult and uncertainty in the office, which has been wracked by Republican charges of leaks and politically biased investigations.

Democrats have alleged that Pompeo sought the ouster of Akard's predecessor, Stephen Linick, because Linick was investigating allegations of impropriety by Pompeo.

Pompeo has denied the allegations but acknowledged he asked President Donald Trump to fire Linick for poor performance. Akard, who had also served as the director of the Office of Foreign Missions at the State Department, had withdrawn from those investigations.

Inspectors general are independent watchdogs empowered by Congress to evaluate the performance of executive branch agencies and investigate allegations of wrongdoing by government officials. President Donald Trump has taken exception to the work of several of the inspectors general and removed them despite congressional objections.

On Monday, House Democrats subpoenaed four senior Pompeo aides for interviews, saying the Trump administration was stonewalling their investigation into Linick's firing in May. Akard was not among those subpoenaed.

Linick had appeared before investigators in June and said top department officials tried to bully him and dissuade his office from conducting a review of a multibillion dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia before he was fired. He also said his office was looking into allegations that Pompeo and his wife may have misused government staff to run personal errands and several other matters.

The subpoenas for closed-door depositions are for Undersecretary of State for Management Brian Bulatao, acting State Department legal adviser Marik String, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Michael Miller and senior adviser Toni A. Porter.

The department flatly rejected the Democrats' allegations as "egregiously inaccurate" but did not say whether the officials would comply with the subpoenas. Pompeo has rejected allegations that Linick was fired for investigating alleged impropriety and Pompeo has denied he was aware of any such probe into his or his wife's matters. He has said Linick was removed for not doing his job.

Linick, who had been inspector general since 2013, said he was in a “state of shock” when he was fired. He told congressional investigators that he had opened a review of last year’s $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia at the request of lawmakers who claimed Pompeo had inappropriately circumvented Congress to approve the deal. He said Bulatao and String then tried to stop him.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

Updated: moments ago
|
By MATTHEW PERRONE, NICKY FORSTER and MICHELLE LIU
An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb.

Coronavirus

Experts say US needs coronavirus testing plan

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
The Trump Administration says it’s leaving no stone unturned to improve coronavirus testing in the country, but more than 20 experts said the government isn’t doing enough.

National

COVID-19 vaccine developer eyeing doses for less than $40

Updated: 12 minutes ago
One of the U.S. companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine has released an anticipated price range for doses.

National

Moderna to price vaccine under $40

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Moderna plans to price its vaccine under $40.

News

Sarpy County approves One and Six Year Road Program

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioner voted Tuesday to approve the CONNECTSarpy One and Six Year Road Project Program that will improve transportation over the next several years.

Latest News

News

Fire crews respond to house fire possibly caused by lightening strike

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Investigators say a lightning strike may have sparked a house fire overnight.

News

Pedestrian hit near 40th and Cuming Tuesday morning

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Omaha Police, as well as medics, were called to 40th and Cuming streets early Tuesday morning for a pedestrian involved in a crash.

Coronavirus

Walmart releases schedule for its parking lot drive-in theaters

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Starting at 5 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, families can sign up for a location near them at: TheWalmartDriveIn.com.

News

New COVID-19 testing site opens in West Omaha

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
It's located near 125th and West Center Road.

National Politics

AP source: Biden will not go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus.